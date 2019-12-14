Image copyright Andersonstown News

"They told me if I hadn't come in, I would've been dead by the Tuesday."

A Stormont politician has told the Andersonstown News of his shock at being diagnosed with "incurable but treatable" prostate cancer.

Fra McCann was given the diagnosis in hospital about two weeks ago after spending several nights "pacing the floors in pain".

The 66 year old says the disease has spread to his bones and lymph nodes but insists he is "very much up for this fight".

Image caption Fra McCann said what he thought was a kidney infection turned out to be prostate cancer

The Sinn Féin MLA admits he ignored symptoms "for well over a year" and urges other men with prostate concerns to visit their GP as soon as possible.

The Andersonstown News also reports on recognition for a west Belfast woman who has spent the last 10 years fostering teenagers who lost their mothers in childhood.

Yvonne Worsell took in two young brothers, both of whom have continued to live with her beyond their 18th birthdays as third-level students, and is now also fostering a teenage girl.

"She is selfless and caring and continues to make a positive difference to the lives of young people who are in her care," a social worker tells the paper.

Ms Worsell won the Outstanding Contribution Award at this year's Northern Ireland Foster Care Awards.

Image copyright Andersonstown News Image caption Foster carer Yvonne Worsell was presented with an Outstanding Contribution Award

Resurfacing works in Strabane have become a bridge too far for some residents who are frustrated over the closure of a pedestrian footbridge in the town.

The Strabane Chronicle reports that the bridge was shut at the end of October for work that was supposed to last a week, but remains closed six weeks on.

One regular user tells the paper the closure has put an extra 20 minutes on her journey.

Image copyright Strabane Chronicle Image caption The footbridge opened four years ago but is already closed for repairs

The Chronicle reports that four years after the bridge was built, the government department due to adopt it has still not made a final payment to Derry and Strabane Council.

Councillor Raymond Barr says the Department for Communities told him it has not adopted the bridge because "the surface didn't come up to the standard required".

A council statement said "a range of final works" are necessary before the department will take on responsibility for the structure.

The paper also carries a photo of a sleep out in Strabane, aimed at raising awareness of homelessness.

It says nine women "braved atrocious weather" last weekend to camp out overnight in Butcher Street.

Image copyright Strabane Chronicle Image caption The volunteers camped out overnight to raise awareness of homelessness

One of the campers, Stella Le Poidevin, tells the Chronicle that participants "really got their eyes opened to what a homeless person has to deal with".

"While we could look forward to a shower and something to eat after we had finished, a homeless person doesn't have that. We all felt very fortunate."

'Powerful'

A district judge has issued a Christmas drink driving warning at Newry Magistrates' Court, according to the Newry Reporter.

Newry District Judge Eamonn King warned motorists caught over the limit during the festive period they will be hit with a two-year driving ban.

He made the comment after the first drink driving conviction of December in the County Down court house.

The report states that 30 people across the area were convicted of the offence during the festive period last year.

Meanwhile, actor James Nesbitt tells the Newry Reporter of his sadness following the death of "quiet but powerful campaigner for the Disappeared, Kathleen Armstrong".

Mrs Armstrong's husband, Charlie, disappeared on his way to Mass in Crossmaglen in 1981 and his remains were found by the Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains in 2010.

Mr Nesbitt, patron of the WAVE Trauma Centre, says he will remember Mrs Armstrong for her "warmth, kindness and a deep spiritual presence".

Image caption Kathleen Armstrong spoke to the BBC in 2013, three years after her husband's body was found

A single mother who needed to use Armagh's food bank during "a really difficult time" has praised its volunteers for helping her turn her life around.

'Full of hope'

The woman tells the Ulster Gazette she was struggling with rent arrears and mental health problems and had reached a "desperate point".

Food bank workers not only filled her cupboards with food, but also filled her "full of hope" with their support and advice, she says.

The woman has since secured a full-time job and reduced her anxiety medication, She has now urged others not to feel ashamed to ask for help.

Armagh food bank's project manager tells the paper there has been a 26% increase in the number of people using their services, compared to the same period last year.

Inside, the Gazette reports that the "final touches" are being added to a new £2m Irish language and cultural centre in Armagh.

Image copyright Ulster Gazette Image caption Armagh's new Irish language and cultural centre is on Upper English Street

Built on the site of the city's former fire station in Upper English Street, the project is 10 years in the making and is due to open early next year.

Its director, Gearóid Ó Machail, says the centre will welcome "people of all cultures and backgrounds" and will offer classes in Polish, Bulgarian, Lithuanian and Russian as well as Irish.

'Legs falling off'

A family doctor who lambasted politicians over the current "crisis" in Northern Ireland's health service has made the front page of the Fermanagh Herald.

Dr Brendan O'Hare says he is baffled by the lack of outrage aimed at politicians at a time when Northern Ireland's health system is falling off a cliff.

"I cannot understand why this population is so docile," says the Ederney GP.

"If you trample on their cultural identity they will riot in the street. But if their granny's legs are literally falling off they just accept it."

Image copyright BBC Spotlight Image caption Dr Brendan O'Hare initially made his remarks on BBC Spotlight

The Herald also reports that two police constables who risked their lives to rescue a woman from a burning car are to receive bravery awards.

The woman's car had crashed in the Windmill Heights area of Enniskillen in February and she was unconscious in the front seat as the vehicle caught fire.

The paper says the two officers "risked being burned to death or blown up" as they approached the car and pulled her out to safety.

'No toys for Christmas'

The Derry Journal leads with a claim that many families in the city are being pushed "over the edge" by poverty and austerity policies.

Margaret Gallagher of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) tells the paper that ongoing cuts are driving some households into "crisis situations".

The child protection expert said that in a family crisis children and young people are "often most at risk" and expressed concern about levels of domestic abuse and parental drug and alcohol misuse.

On a similar theme, the Salvation Army says changes to the welfare system have led to unprecedented demand for its Christmas toy appeal.

Manager Doreen Chapman tells the Journal that families are "really struggling" and the implementation of Universal Credit has contributed to a "definite rise" in numbers seeking help.

"We are sitting now at the minute with 575 children that need toys," she says.

Ms Chapman added: "I've been doing this for 17 years and I've never had the demand as high."