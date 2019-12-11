Image caption A digger was used to steal the machines from Tesco Extra in Antrim town centre

A third man has been charged by detectives investigating the theft of a double cash machine in Antrim last week.

A digger was used to steal the machines from Tesco Extra in Antrim town centre at about 03:00 GMT on Friday 6 December.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with conspiracy to steal and is due to appear in court later on Wednesday.

Two other men are also facing charges in relation to the theft.

On Monday, a 26-year-old man appeared in court accused of conspiracy to steal in relation to the same incident.

A 28-year-old man was charged with conspiracy to steal and possession of a class B drug on Tuesday.

The machines were recovered a few miles away from the supermarket about 30 minutes after the theft.