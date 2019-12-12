Image caption A digger was used to steal cash machines from Tesco Extra in Antrim town centre on 6 December

A fourth man has been charged by detectives investigating the theft of cash machines in County Antrim.

The 32-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to steal and is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

It follows the theft of a double cash machine from Tesco Extra in Antrim on 6 December.

Police said their investigation into cash machine thefts in the area began on 27 October 2018.

A 34-year-old man appeared in court on Wednesday, also charged with conspiracy to steal.

Two other men are also facing charges in relation to the theft.

The machines were recovered a few miles away from the supermarket about 30 minutes after the theft.