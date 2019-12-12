Image caption The intruders left the property with a sum of money after forcing their way into the property on Ashley Avenue

Two women have been assaulted in a south Belfast burglary, with one woman having a stun gun fired at her.

Three men forced their way into a property on Ashley Avenue at about 23:30 GMT on Wednesday night.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the women, aged 38 and 40, were attacked and tied up by the men. One of them then used a stun gun on one of the victims.

The men ransacked the property and left with a sum of money.