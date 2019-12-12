Image caption The case was heard before Banbridge Magistrates' Court, sitting in Newry

A Vietnamese man has been charged in connection with the interception of a parcel containing £260,000 worth of cannabis.

Fuquing Wang, of no fixed abode, appeared in court in Newry also charged with illegal entry into the UK on 11 December.

A PSNI constable said she could connect the 53-year-old to the charges.

The drugs were found in a parcel in the postal system detained for a County Down address.

A property in Banbridge was then searched on Wednesday.

The defendant was found at the address in question and taken into custody for questioning.

A defence lawyer made no application for bail due to the claim of his client that he had been trafficked into a cannabis gang.

The court heard that the accused had "accepted the facts" in the case and that he had been at the address where the parcel was to be posted to.

"I will be making an application under new legislation, considering the trafficking claim, for the case to be fast-tracked," said defence.

District judge Bonita Boyd adjourned the case to 9 January for a full file to be prepared, and Wang was remanded into custody.