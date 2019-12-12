Image caption The case was heard at Belfast Crown Court

Belfast Crown Court has heard witness accounts in relation to the murder of a man near Dungannon, County Tyrone, on 31 May 1998.

Francis Lanigan, 55, from Belfast, denies murdering 22-year-old John Stephen Knocker outside the former Glengannon Hotel.

He was extradited from Dublin last January, where he had been living under an assumed name for more than 15 years.

The prosecution claims the murder was a revenge attack.

Mr Lanigan also denies possession of a 9mm Browning pistol.

The witnesses told Belfast Crown Court of hearing "bangs, like fireworks" after seeing a man in a red top being chased by a man in grey.

The prosecution claim the man in grey was Mr Lanigan.

Various witnesses told the judge, Mr Justice Horner, sitting alone without a jury in the Diplock-style trial, of seeing a disturbance, a scuffle involving two men, before the man in the red top, said to be Mr Knocker, ran from the hotel car park followed by the man in grey.

A former Ulsterbus driver, at the hotel to collect a group of partygoers, said he saw the two men before hearing "three or four cracks ... like firework bangers".

When he saw "the male in the red top had dropped to the road ", he heard a "loud bang and looking up", he saw the man "was falling .. after the first couple of cracks".

The driver said the man in grey "looked to have something in his hand... it looked to be a gun... he was holding it down to his side when I looked across".

He added that having reached the man in red, who was "lying on the road, he wasn't moving, he was badly injured".

The gunman "then reached down with his left hand and moved the fellow's head. I took it he shot him again... I heard a crack".

A woman, who had been at the Exit 15 Nightclub with friends, said she "heard something like fireworks ... and then someone said that someone had been shot".

She also told the court that she had seen a man in a red top "running very quickly" from the hotel car park followed by another man.

"I heard another shot, then I saw the person in the red top fall to the ground... then the other person walked up towards the other person on the ground, then I heard another shot," the woman said, although she added that she did not actually see shots being fired.

She said the man with the gun "was walking slowly down the road, taking his time".

"The gun was in his hand, sort of leaning on his shoulder," she added.

"I was quite shocked... he didn't seem to be in a hurry, he was quite relaxed, taking his time, just took it at his leisure. I found it very bizarre."

Another partygoer said she and friends "took the long way round" to their lift after seeing two men fighting.

As they waited for their lift, she heard someone shouting behind them "to get down, this is serious". She added that she "thought it was an odd thing to say".

She said that she saw a man in a red top "running fast", and another man who was also running.

A passing motorist told the court of hearing "three bangs", and described seeing a man in blue jeans and a red top, who almost ran into her car, before running up the road.

She said as she drove past the hotel entrance, she "looked over to the car behind the fence and there was a man standing there with a gun in his hand with his arms stretched out holding his wrist".

"To me he seemed very calm," she added.

"He seemed to be standing their quite calmly."

In the aftermath of the shooting, some witnesses described how a blonde woman had shouted to the crowd of onlookers "nobody seen nothing" before she got into a getaway car with the gunman.

It was attacked by some of the crowd who pelted it with stones and bottles as it drove off at speed.

