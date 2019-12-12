Police have launched an investigation after a man died following a collision involving his BMW and a fire engine attending an emergency call.

Gary Bennett, who was 59, was taken to hospital following the incident on Saturday, but died from his injuries on Wednesday, police said.

The collision took place on Bangor's Springhill Road at about 19:00 GMT.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of it to contact them.