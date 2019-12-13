Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption It was a bad election for the DUP, pictured with party leader Arlene Foster (in red)

Unionists are "handing away seats on a plate", the re-elected DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

A total of 803,367 votes were cast in Northern Ireland - a turnout of 62.09%.

The DUP won eight seats - a loss of two seats - while Sinn Féin took seven; the SDLP two and there was one for the Alliance Party.

The Lagan Valley MP told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme that the party would have to reflect on its plans for the future.

"Unionists, in general, are fed up to the back teeth of this inter-unionist squabbling," said Mr Donaldson.

It follows the Alliance Party's victory in North Down, where Stephen Farry took the seat vacated by popular independent unionist Lady Sylvia Hermon, at the expense of DUP MLA Alex Easton. UUP MLA Alan Chambers also stood in the constituency.

"There was splintering of the unionist votes in places like North Down," he said.

"We almost pulled off a victory for Tom Elliott in Fermanagh South Tyrone because unionists came together.

"We simply cannot afford such a luxury [of unionist parties not working together] any longer if unionism is to continue to have an effective voice in our lives."

Mr Donaldson asked whether the UUP as unionists could "seriously "continue handing seats on a plate to nationalist representatives?"

While it held on in East Belfast with a win for Gavin Robinson - albeit with a much reduced majority - the DUP lost a big chunk of its vote across Belfast, including South Belfast where the SDLP's Claire Hanna ousted Emma Little-Pengelly.

It also lost its biggest player at Westminster - deputy leader Nigel Dodds, in North Belfast. His seat, which had previously always been unionist, was won by Sinn Féin's John Finucane.

For the first time, the SDLP had agreed not to run a candidate in the constituency.

John Finucane, pictured celebrating with Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill, is the first republican to hold the seat

Sinn Féin representatives do not take their seats in the House of Commons, where the party has always held a policy of abstentionism.

While it may not have been a great election for unionism, Alliance became the third largest party in Northern Ireland, after the DUP and Sinn Féin.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, who failed to take the seat held by the DUP's Gavin Robinson in East Belfast, said the party did "exceptionally well" in challenging the main parties.

"The best performance is always to win the seat but given the mountain we had to climb in East Belfast, the fact we came so close is incredible," she told BBC News NI.

Her highlight was a victory for Stephen Farry in North Down, a seat which had been held by independent unionist Lady Sylvia Hermon since 2001, before she stepped down.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long increased her share of the vote in East Belfast while Stephen Farry topped the poll in North Down

Mrs Long said many voters had switched their vote to Alliance in the constituency, rather than opting for unionist candidates of the DUP or UUP.

"This election has shown that the parties that have committed themselves to go to Westminster to fight the case for Northern Ireland, to go to the Assembly and actually do the job they are elected to do, are the ones who have benefited the most from this election," she said.

In Foyle, there was a landslide victory for SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, who beat Elisha McCallion by 17,110 votes - overturning what had been a 169-vote majority to take the seat from the Sinn Féin candidate.

Some 102 candidates competed for the 18 Westminster seats allocated to Northern Ireland.

A total of 1,293,971 people were eligible to vote at 1,300 polling stations across Northern Ireland.

It was the UK's third general election in five years.

