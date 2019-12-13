The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) suffered a bruising night of general election results, losing two MPs including its Westminster leader Nigel Dodds.
Nigel Dodds lost his North Belfast seat to Sinn Féin's John Finucane while Emma Little-Pengelly was defeated by Claire Hanna of the SDLP in South Belfast.
SDLP party leader Colum Eastwood won Foyle with a thumping majority, while the Alliance Party took North Down and increased its vote share from the 2017 general election by 8.8%.
Here's how the night unfolded, in pictures.
