Image caption The case was heard at Belfast Crown Court

A woman has told Belfast Crown Court that she took a gun off a man accused of murder as she thought "he was going to kill us all''.

Francis Lanigan, 55, denies murdering 22-year-old John Stephen Knocker outside the former Glengannon Hotel, near Dungannon, County Tyrone.

The shooting took place on 31 May 1998.

The accused was extradited from Dublin last January, where he had been living under an assumed name for more than 15 years.

Mr Lanigan, who is originally from Belfast but gave an address of Delhurst Terrace, Clonsilla, Dublin, also denies possession of a 9mm Browning pistol.

Nuala Brid Delaney was giving her evidence at the Diplock-style trial via a live link from a courthouse in the Republic of Ireland.

Ms Delaney, was 19 at the time of the murder, and said she had gone from Belfast to a nightclub at the hotel in a car owned and driven by a man she said was nicknamed "Foxy", as well as Francis Lanigan and another woman.

She said that the defendant "didn't want to leave by the regular door'' and when he got outside he was "attacked by a group of lads''.

Badly bruised

Ms Delaney said that she could not recall the exact details of the attack but said she remembered that the "door staff had locked the security grille'' to the nightclub and they could not get back in.

Asked by a prosecution lawyer how the defendant looked immediately after the attack, Ms Delaney said: "I can't remember how bad he was.

"He was quite badly bruised the next day."

Ms Delaney said she remembered Mr Lanigan "running away after a guy''.

Asked by the prosecution if she heard anything, the witness replied: "I heard shots...from my left and behind me...I heard three shots.''

The witness told the hearing that all four got into Mr Fox's car.

She recalled that as they were driving away "somebody smashed in the back window'' of their car.

Ms Delaney then told the hearing: "I could see Frankie was sitting with a gun on his lap in between his two hands.

Hide the gun

"He wasn't saying anything.

"I remember saying to myself: 'He is crazy. He is going to kill us all'.

"I took the gun off him and put it at my feet.''

The witness said she recalled that they drove along what she described as a "large double road'' when they stopped.

She said the defendant asked her to go up a steep grassy bank and hide the gun by a telegraph pole, but she kept falling on the wet grass.

"He (Mr Lanigan) told "Foxy" to take the gun and hide it.''

She said that she later moved to Dublin with Mr Lanigan where they stayed in a house together for a couple of months before she went off on her own.

Asked by the prosecution barrister what the reason was for "moving from place to place after the incident'', Ms Delaney replied: "I don't remember asking but obviously because Frankie had murdered somebody and he needed to lie low and stay away.''

