Northern Ireland

Newtownabbey: 'Viable device' found during alert

  • 15 December 2019

A viable device has been found during a security alert in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.

Residents were moved from their home while Army bomb experts dealt with a suspicious object.

It was found in the back garden of a house in Mayfield Village.

The alert is now over and residents are back in their homes.

Related Topics