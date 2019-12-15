Northern Ireland

Westlink: Pedestrian dies after collision with car

  • 15 December 2019
A 20-year-old man from Newtownabbey has died following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the Westlink in Belfast.

The incident happened between Divis Street and the Grosvenor Road on Sunday morning.

Police have asked anyone who was driving on the Westlink between 00:30 and 00:50 GMT on Sunday to contact them.