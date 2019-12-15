Image caption A man sustained a shoulder injury during an incident in the Whitewell Crescent area of Belfast

A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.

He suffered a shoulder injury during a fight in Whitewell Crescent at about 03:50 GMT on Sunday after reporting that his car had been damaged.

A 39-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident.

Police are investigating if the stabbing is linked to a collision on the Whitewell Road just before 04:00 GMT when a car overturned.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in relation to offences including dangerous driving and was later bailed.

He was treated in hospital for leg injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage to contact them.