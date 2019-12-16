Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A joint statement was issued addressing the current healthcare crisis

Medical leaders in Northern Ireland have urged political parties to "put patients first" and restore local government.

The British Medical Association (BMA) and seven royal colleges issued a joint statement addressing the healthcare crisis.

Speaking on behalf of doctors, nurses and surgeons it called for political leadership to end the current gridlock.

It said patients need to be put "back at the heart" of the healthcare system.

Members of Unison - Northern Ireland's largest health workers' union - have been engaged in ongoing industrial action over pay and staffing levels.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption More industrial action is due to take place this week

More industrial action is due to take place this week, with some routine surgeries not going ahead on Monday and Tuesday.

Significant disruption is expected across all trusts on Wednesday, including all community services and hospital services such as surgery, day case procedures and outpatient appointments.

Paramedics are due to join strike action for 24 hours on Wednesday.

The Royal College of Nursing is also pressing for pay parity with colleagues in the rest of the UK and for improved staffing levels.

Political inactivity

The latest joint statement from the BMA and royal colleges said problems in the health care system have "been building for many years" and the situation "has not changed" quickly enough.

"To reform our health service we need political leadership and sustainable long-term planning with decisions being made by locally elected politicians operating from Stormont," it said.

"Events over recent weeks have highlighted just how precarious the situation is across our health system.

"Political inactivity over the last three years has contributed to this crisis.

The statement added that as organisations representing the medical and nursing community they see "the reality of this fractured system every day and watch patients suffer".

Political parties are due to meet on Monday to resume talks to restore Stormont.

Writing on social media on Sunday, Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith said he was looking forward to starting a positive process to get devolved government back up and running.