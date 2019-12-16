Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Is there a pulse? What hopes are there for talks aimed at restoring devolution in Northern Ireland?

The election is done, politicians in Northern Ireland are getting down to talks and the papers buzz with talk about breathing new life into Stormont.

It's fitting language as the health crisis gathers pace and there are pleas for the assembly to get the kiss of life.

The word "bruised" lands on the front pages more than once.

"Bruised Foster leads DUP back into talks," reads the News Letter's headline.

The paper reports that this was "unionism's most disastrous election in the history of Northern Ireland".

It says Arlene Foster will now lead the DUP back into talks with Sinn Féin.

Political editor Sam McBride writes that Mrs Foster has survived a "bruising" few days and DUP members have told the newspaper privately that she should resign or be pushed out.

But he notes that "no major party figure has emerged to say that publicly" and the party's Westminster chief whip, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, said he would not challenge Mrs Foster's leadership.

The paper features a photograph of Mrs Foster and Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill sporting tight-lipped smiles that don't quite reach their eyes.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Health leaders are calling on politicians to make Stormont work

The Irish News opts for an all-too-familiar headline that repeats on all of us like a bad case of indigestion and echoes down the years: "Fresh talks to restore devolution begin today".

Political correspondent John Manley also reaches for that adjective, noting that it was "a bruising election for the DUP and Sinn Féin" who are under pressure to strike a deal.

The talks come amid the crisis in Northern Ireland's health service, strike action and the threat of more to come this week.

In the light of the crisis, the Belfast Telegraph's headline reads: "NI health leaders urge parties to break deadlock".

The paper reports that health leaders say the political stalemate must end "for the sake of patients suffering in Northern Ireland".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Michelle O'Neill and Arlene Foster are preparing for fresh talks

In the story's strap line, the paper writes: "DUP and Sinn Féin told to put patients first and restore Assembly."

There is heartbreak too on the front page of the Belfast Telegraph with a photograph of GAA coach Sonia Kinsella surrounded by her family.

"This Christmas my family and I just want to make nice memories," reads the headline on the story of how she is dealing with the return of her cancer.

The Irish News devotes half of its front page to a photograph of a Cold War spy who also happened to be local comedian Patrick Kielty's uncle.

"Kilety's farewell to war-hero uncle" reads the headline under a photograph of Eugene Kielty who went "from the front room on the Main Street in Dundrum" to being laid to rest with full honours in Arlington Cemetery, Washington DC.

The paper reports that Eugene Kielty earned a Purple Heart, Bronze Star and an Air Medal with Valor.

He was also a spy in Berlin during the Cold War.

Image copyright Mirror

The Mirror leads with news that two people are being questioned about the death of a man whose body was found at his home in Portadown a week ago.

The paper said two men, aged 18 and 24, were arrested on Saturday night after a post-mortem examination.