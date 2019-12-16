Death of child in Newtownabbey investigated by police
- 16 December 2019
Police have said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a child in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the child died in Fernagh Drive on Sunday.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish the cause of death.
Police said they would not be providing any more details on the investigation at this time.