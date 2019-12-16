Image copyright PSNI Image caption Cecil Robert R Ellis was found dead earlier in December

Police have been granted extra time to question two men who were arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in Portadown, County Armagh.

Police have said the victim was 49-year-old Cecil Robert R Ellis, who was known as Foggy.

Mr Ellis was found dead in his home at Clounagh Park shortly before 10:00 GMT on Monday 9 December.

Police have 24 hours more to question one of the men - who is 18 - and 36 hours more for the other, who is 24.

Police released an image of Mr Ellis, which Det Ch Insp Eamonn Corrigan said they hoped would help with the murder investigation.

He urged anybody who was in the Clounagh Park area between 22:30 on Sunday 8 December and 09:45 the following day to get in touch.

Image caption DUP councillor Darryn Cosby said people in the local area were in a state of shock

DUP councillor Darryn Cosby said: "The gentleman himself was very quiet and never bothered anybody.

"It's a quiet neighbourhood, so everybody is shocked to hear there has been a suspected murder and especially in the mouth of Christmas."