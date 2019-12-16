Two people were abducted in north Belfast on Sunday night in what police have described as "a vicious and prolonged attack".

Four masked attackers, armed with a knife and a handgun, forced their way into a house on Lansdowne Road at about 21:30 GMT.

They ransacked the house before assaulting a man who lives there.

They then forced the man, who is in his 30s, into a white Ford transit van and a teenage girl into a red Mercedes SUV.

The victims were then held and driven around for a period of time, before both vehicles were left parked in the Ardoyne area.

The man was able to free himself and raise the alarm.

The teenager was then found and freed. Police said she was terrified, but physically unharmed.

"This was a despicable, vicious and prolonged attack which has left the victims very shaken," Det Insp Michael McDonnell said.

"I am appealing to anyone within the Lansdowne Road area to think about any vehicles or persons they may have seen in the area in recent days and weeks who may have been acting suspiciously.

"In particular, I am appealing to anyone in the area with CCTV, or indeed anyone with a dashcam who was driving in the area from 9pm through to 11.30pm on Sunday 15th December, to review their footage and contact detectives."