Three men have been arrested and cash, drugs and a vehicle were seized during a police operation targeting the west Belfast Ulster Defence Association.

Two men aged 49 and 25 were arrested in Belfast and a third aged 41 in Millisle, County Down.

Police said a large sum of cash was found along with suspected class A and B drugs.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force carried out the planned searches.

Det Insp Phelan said: "The Paramilitary Crime Task Force continues to disrupt organised criminals who brand themselves under the convenient label of paramilitarism.

"Today's operation was part of our ongoing proactive investigation into criminality linked to the west Belfast UDA."

He added that it "demonstrates that police are listening to local communities and further demonstrates our commitment to bringing those involved in the criminality associated with paramilitarism before the courts".