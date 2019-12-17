Image copyright Mirror

"There's few worse things worse than killing a child," reads the headline in the Irish Mirror.

These were the words of the judge who sentenced Liam Whoriskey on Monday for the death of three-year-old Kayden McGuinness.

The paper devotes its full page to the headline and features a photo of Whoriskey and one of the toddler he killed.

The Belfast Telegraph features Kayden's mother, Erin McLaughlin.

"Court told of young mother's devastation," reads the headline.

Whoriskey was found guilty in October of the manslaughter of Kayden.

Image caption Kayden McGuinness was found dead at a flat in Colmcille Court, Derry, on 17 September 2017

The Irish News leads with two stories of violent attacks in Belfast.

Its front-page picture is a back shot of two women holding the remnants of one of the petrol bombs thrown at their home in Springfield Heights in the west of the city.

The paper reports that police are treating the attack on the young family as a sectarian hate crime.

Their house is the last one in the street and stands beside a fence that backs onto the loyalist Springmartin area.

The woman who lives in the house told the paper that she saw one petrol bomb being thrown over the fence.

She has lived there for nine years and this is the first such incident, she said.

'Vicious ordeal'

The Irish News also reports that a man and woman in north Belfast were left shaken after a "vicious two-hour ordeal" at the hands of an armed gang.

Security correspondent Alison Morris says a businessman was the intended target of the tiger kidnapping-style robbery.

Masked men forced their way into a house in Lansdowne Road. A man and a young women were taken away in two separate cars and a ransom of £100,000 was demanded.

Police called it a "despicable, vicious prolonged attack" that had left the victims badly shaken.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with the story of a 79-year-old man who caused the death of his wife in a car crash.

In court on Monday, James Wilkinson, from Ballymena, had his three-year jail sentence for causing the death of his wife, Jean, suspended for three years.

He was banned for driving for 10 years.

The paper reports the judge's words that this was "an appalling piece of driving".

She said that had he gone to trial instead of pleading guilty, he would have faced a sentence of four years in jail.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption "Let's get this done": Julian Smith on Stormont talks

The News Letter carries a front-page picture of Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith with a long-long-long suffering look on his face as he faces the cameras.

"This cannot go on any longer" reads the headline.

Reporter David Young writes that Julian Smith said he sensed that main parties realised that people's "number one priorities was the floundering public services".

He said that the executive and assembly had "remained dormant for 1,000 days" and this was "not a sustainable position".