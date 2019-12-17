Image copyright PSNI Image caption Cecil Robert R Ellis was found dead earlier in December

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man who was found dead in Portadown, County Armagh, earlier this month.

The body of Cecil Robert R Ellis was discovered in his home at Clounagh Park shortly before 10:00 GMT on Monday 9 December.

The 49-year-old victim was known as Foggy.

The two accused, aged 18 and 24, due to appear at Armagh Magistrates' Court later on Tuesday.