Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nurses, paramedics and other healthcare workers will take strike action on Wednesday

There is still work to do to ensure there are enough staff to cover all "critical departments" ahead of the first ever strike by NI's nurses, a health trust boss has said.

Talks were ongoing with unions to resolve the issue, said the Northern Health Trust's Dr Tony Stephens, adding that he was "confident".

Nurses are set to strike for 12 hours on Wednesday.

Paramedics are also set to take 24-hour strike action.

Nurses and other healthcare workers have been taking industrial action for several weeks amid complaints of poor pay and staffing levels.

Dr Stephens told the Nolan Show there would be a "shrinking" of emergency departments "to make sure we can care for the sickest and the most critical".

"The ambulance service and the trade unions are working very closely together and they do have arrangements in place to cover the most serious - the category one and category two - incidents.

"We have not yet assured ourselves that we will have all the staff we need in all the critical departments, particularly in emergency departments, but we are getting there and we are continuing to work with the trade unions."

He said he had told one trade union representative he wanted them to work together to make it a "safe strike".

Kevin McAdam from the Unite union said the trade unions were "working hard" to ensure there was necessary staff cover.

"All of the local reps (of the trade unions) have been given authority to ensure that where critical care is required it is delivered," he added.

"Our reps have been standing up to that plate, working hard with management to ensure that patients do not suffer in this process."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Trade unions have said they are working to ensure there is necessary staff cover

Anne Speed from Unison said joint meetings were taking place with employers on Tuesday and that it had provided an exemption from striking for staff working in "cancer treatment and children's homes".

The Royal College of Nursing said it was working with management to ensure there is enough staff cover in "critical departments".

The heads of all of Northern Ireland's health trusts have stated the current crisis in the service has been "years in the making".

Industrial action by health workers began because of a dispute over pay and working conditions.

The latest information on strike action and how it might affect patients can be found on the Health and Social Care Board website.