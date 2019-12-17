Image copyright PA Image caption The three cash machines contained £180,000

A County Armagh man has denied stealing three cash machines containing £180,000.

Eugene Tomany, of Glen Road in Keady, is also charged with an an attempted theft of a fourth cash machine.

The 33-year-old faces further charges of theft of an excavator, two diggers and a telehandler.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between October 2018 and March 2019. A two-week trial has been scheduled to begin on 4 May 2020.

On Tuesday, he appeared in Dungannon Crown Court where he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and to plead not guilty as the charges were read out.