Image copyright Family photos Image caption Denise Gossett, her son Roman, her daughter Sabrina and her granddaughter Morgana

A man is to stand trial next year accused of murdering four people who were found dead following a fire in County Fermanagh in 2018.

Daniel Sebastian Allen, whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison, appeared in court in Enniskillen charged with four counts of murder.

The 29-year-old is also charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

Three generations of the same family died in a fire in a bungalow on Molly Road, Derrylin on 27 February 2018.

They were 45-year-old, Denise Gossett, her 16-year-old son Roman Gosset, her 19-year-old daughter Sabrina Gosset and Sabrina's 15-month-old baby girl, Morgana.

Image caption Daniel Allen at previous court appearance

Mr Allen stood in the dock at Enniskillen Magistrates' Court and confirmed that he understood the charges.

Asked if he wished to say anything, give evidence or call witnesses, Mr Allen replied "not at this time".

The district judge said he was satisfied there was a case to answer and he returned the accused into custody.

Daniel Allen is due to appear at the Crown Court at Laganside on 24 January 2020.