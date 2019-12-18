Image caption Sinn Féin councillor Daniel Baker takes over from John Finucane

Sinn Féin councillor Danny Baker has been installed as the new Lord Mayor of Belfast.

Mr Baker, 37, took over from party colleague John Finucane, who stepped aside from the role after being elected MP for North Belfast last week.

It is the first time in more than 100 years that a Lord Mayor wasn't in post for a full year.

Mr Baker, who is from Twinbrook in west Belfast, said he was honoured to have been selected for the position.

He promised to build on Mr Finucane's legacy and said he would strive to represent all citizens equally.

"Belfast is the rainbow city - it is made up of a diverse and vibrant population," he said.

"I will put the interests of young people, mental health awareness and community empowerment to the core of my term as mayor."

Speaking ahead of the installation, councillor Ciaran Beattie, Sinn Féin group leader on Belfast City Council, described Mr Baker as "a well-respected and grounded community activist", who would take his "grassroot style of representation" to the role.