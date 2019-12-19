Image copyright Daily Mirror

Strike action by Northern Ireland's healthcare workers and a verdict in the Hyde Park bombing case dominate the front pages.

The Irish News dedicates the entirety of its front page to the healthcare action.

It says politicians have been given "15,000 reasons to save health service" following a mass walk-out on Wednesday.

More than 15,000 nurses took part in the industrial action taken over pay and staffing levels.

In total, more than 20,000 people from across the health service were involved.

The paper goes on to highlight the warning given by trade union leaders that nurses were being used as "political footballs" to get devolution restored.

Image copyright PAcemaker

The paper also carries the headline: "Justice has finally prevailed", after a High Court ruled John Downey was involved in the IRA bombing of Hyde Park in 1982.

Four Household Cavalrymen died in the attack.

The Daily Mirror splashes on Wednesday's industrial action with the headline: "Standing firm"

Nuala Murray, a nurse who said she was in tears as thousands of healthcare workers walked out, is profiled by the paper.

"It was the hardest decision" for staff to take this stand, said Ms Murray, a nurse for 37 years.

Comments from Unison's Patricia McKeown, who criticised David Sterling for what she called a "deeply unhelpful intervention", are also carried in the paper.

The head of the Civil Service reportedly told political leaders pay parity could only be restored by a minister.

The paper also covers the IRA bombing conviction.

It highlights a quote from Judith Jenkins, mother of claimant Sarah-Jane Young, who said: "Our whole lives were ripped apart. You build a wall around it, mine came crashing down."

'Paralysed'

The News Letter claims parts of the NHS were left "paralysed" on Wednesday due to the strikes.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A judge ruled John Downey was an "active participant" in the IRA's Hyde Park bombing

"It's over to you" is the message the paper says was delivered to "Northern Ireland's squabbling politicians" by nurses.

Kathleen Simms, an RCN mental health nurse told the paper: "We want to be at work. We want to be with our patients.

"But we will do what it takes. That's why we're here today."

On the Hyde Park bombing case, the News Letter's headline reads "Hyde Park verdict 'a result for decency'".

The paper includes remarks from Ulster Unionist Party MLA Doug Beattie who said: "This has brought vindication and a small degree of justice for the families of the four members of the Blues and Royals murdered in Hyde Park on July 20 1982."

Image copyright PAcemaker

The Belfast Telegraph dedicates three pages to the industrial action, saying the health service "can't survive another winter without change".

Staff at Antrim Area Hospital said working conditions were "degrading" and "embarrassing", the paper reports.

Patrick Woods, who has worked in the Royal Victoria Hospital's catering department for 17 years, told the paper his family were living "hand to mouth" due to pay freezes.

"Year in, year out I see my wage stretching less and less," Mr Woods said.

"It's soul destroying to come into work and to be working seven days a week - week-in, week-out - just to keep your head above water."

On its front page, the paper says John Downey "faces damages bill of millions".

The victims' families have won the first stage of a claim against Downey after a judge ruled he was an "active participant" in the IRA bombing.