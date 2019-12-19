Dungannon: Man dies following collision in Moy
A man has died following a collision in County Tyrone.
The collision happened on the Trewmount Road in Moy, Dungannon, on Wednesday, according to police.
Police received a report about the collision at around 20:00 BST on Wednesday evening.
The road has been closed and diversions have been put in place.
Fatal collision in Moy. pic.twitter.com/rSaU660eHJ— Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) December 19, 2019
