White Rise security alert prompts evacuations
- 19 December 2019
A number of homes have been evacuated in west Belfast following the discovery of a suspicious object.
Police are attending the security alert in the White Rise area of Dunmurry, which has been closed to traffic .
Brook Leisure Centre has been made available for residents who have been evacuated from their homes during the alert.
There are no further details available at this time.