Image copyright PA Media Image caption On Thursday Mr Smith met the parties to discuss NI's health crisis, as part of the overall process to restore devolution

Talks to restore devolution in Northern Ireland appear to be at a standstill following the refusal of the DUP to agree to a deal.

On Thursday, the British and Irish governments said progress had been made in talks to restore Stormont.

However, the secretary of state said he was "deeply disappointed" that all the parties were not yet in agreement.

The DUP's Edwin Poots said his party would only sign up to a "fair and balanced" deal.

Northern Ireland has been without devolved government since January 2017.

The NI Assembly collapsed when the two biggest parties - the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin - split in a bitter row over the DUP's handling of a green energy scandal.

It is unclear whether talks will resume before Christmas.

The governments say devolution must be restored by 13 January 2020, or the secretary of state will call a fresh assembly election.

Parties should reflect

Speaking after a meeting involving the five main parties and the tánaiste, Simon Coveney, Julian Smith said they were "very close to being able to table a text of agreement and compromise".

"I believe if we could table a text we could be back in the assembly on Monday.

"But unfortunately we do not have all parties on board, so the judgement I have made is that we should not table text.

"We will allow all parties to reflect on the impact of that decision on people in Northern Ireland who are deeply affected by the lack of decision making at Stormont."

Skip Twitter post by @BBCJayneMcC Had been told earlier today by a Stormont source that the DUP was “dragging its feet” over reform of the petition of concern.. the parties tonight were unwilling to single out one issue as the stumbling block but clear roundtable an attempt to bounce the DUP into moving on a deal — Jayne McCormack (@BBCJayneMcC) December 19, 2019 Report

Mr Coveney said if there was a change of approach from the DUP on Thursday evening, a deal could still be reached before Christmas.

But he warned the governments would not bring parties back on Friday to "waste their time".

"We are at a place where the two governments within hours could produce a text - a fair compromise," he said.

The DUP's Mr Poots said there had been "some effort by others to box us into a corner and force us into a position where we do not get a fair and balanced deal".

He said he would not allow "cherry picking" of the 1998 Belfast Agreement in relation to the assembly's petition of concern.

If a petition of concern is presented to the assembly speaker, any motion or amendment will need cross-community support.

Effectively this means that, provided enough MLAs from a particular community agree, that community can exercise a veto over the assembly's decisions.

Image caption The NI secretary said he was "deeply disappointed" and urged the DUP to reflect on its decision

'Onus on DUP'

Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy said his party was deeply disappointed a deal has not been done.

"We have applied ourselves in the talks process over the last couple of days with both governments and the other parties," he said.

"Sinn Féin has been committed to doing a deal and that deal can be done in the coming days.

"It is our understanding that both governments and at least three other political parties are in this space.

"The onus is now on the DUP, once again, to tell the public why they are now holding up the restoration of the assembly."

'Have courage and lead'

Image caption Naomi Long said politicians needed to have courage

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long described it as a "disappointing end" to the week, and said the parties needed to come back after Christmas and get a deal over the line.

"I believe a deal could be done now, real progress has been made - unfortunately not all of the parties agree that is the case," she said.

"People now need to have the courage and lead, rather than simply wait for others."

SDLP deputy leader Nichola Mallon said her party would continue its commitment with the talks, but said it was difficult to point to a particular stumbling block.

"It's unfortunate the DUP don't feel they are in that space (to get a deal)... but we would encourage them, we will still be here and it is possible to do a deal before Christmas," she said.

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken said his party would be ready with their "phones on" over Christmas to restore devolution.

"It would be interesting if we knew what the DUP's legitimate concerns were," he said.