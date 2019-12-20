Image caption Alexander McCartney appeared at Newry Magistrate's Court.

A Newry man, who already faced 24 charges relating to the online sexual abuse of children, has been charged with 386 new offences.

Alexander McCartney, 21, of Lisummon Road in Newry, had already been charged with 24 offences relating to the sexual abuse and blackmail of children online.

He has been on remand at Maghaberry Prison since July.

On Wednesday, he appeared at Newry Magistrate's Court.

Police requested that he be released into their custody for further questioning.

This morning he appeared in court again where 386 fresh charges were put to him.

He spoke only to confirm that he understood the nature of the fresh charges.

No bail application was made.

The court heard that he will appear again next month when the old charges will be put together with the new charges.