A 38-year-old man has died after being knocked down by a car on the dual carriageway between Newry and Warrenpoint in County Down.

The pedestrian was struck by a black Renault Clio on the A2 at about 05:00 GMT on Saturday about two miles out of Newry.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.