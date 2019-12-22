North Belfast burglary: Pair threatened by masked men
- 22 December 2019
A man and a woman in their 20s barricaded themselves into an upstairs room during an aggravated burglary involving masked men at a house in north Belfast.
Six men forced their way into the house on Hesketh Road in the Ardoyne area at about 23:40 GMT on Saturday.
Police said they threatened the man and woman who were "left shaken but uninjured".
The intruders ransacked the property, but left "empty-handed".
Police have appealed for information about the incident.