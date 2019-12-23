Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Police said they received a report shortly after midnight on Monday that the building was on fire.

An arson attack has damaged the former Kincora Boys' Home in east Belfast.

Police said they received a report shortly after midnight on Monday that the building, which is currently vacant, was on fire.

PSNI officers and the Northern Ireland Fire Service attended the scene to extinguish the fire.

The police said a car was heard speeding from the scene at about the time of the incident. They are appealing for information.

The home has been the focus of allegations of historical child sexual abuse for decades and was investigated as part of the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) Inquiry.