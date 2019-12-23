A pedestrian has died following a crash on Poyntzpass Road, in Pontzpass, County Armagh, on Sunday.

It happened at about 18:10 GMT and involved three vehicles - a silver Mitsibushi Shogun, a red Vauxhall Astra and black Volkswagen Tiguan.

Police said they attended the scene, along with the NI Ambulance Service, but the man died at the scene.

The road remains closed in both directions and drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.

Police have called on the public for information and dash-cam footage.