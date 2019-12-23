Police deal with serious incident in north Belfast

Image caption The area around flats at Kinnaird Close has been cordoned off

Police are at the scene of a serious incident in north Belfast.

It follows an emergency 999 call to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service at about 13:00 GMT on Monday.

A rapid response paramedic and one officer went to the scene at Kinnaird Close off Duncairn Avenue.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said that following assessment at the scene, no-one was transferred to hospital.

SDLP councillor, Paul McCusker tweeted that the area was being evacuated and part of the street had been closed off.