Image copyright PA Media Image caption State papers reveal how the late Ian Paisley backed calls for funding for Ulster Scots

The early attempts by supporters of Ulster-Scots - from "native speakers" to the Reverend Ian Paisley - to obtain government funding for Ulster-Scots language and culture are detailed in previously confidential files from the 1990s declassified on Monday in Belfast.

The campaign began with a letter from the late Dr Ian Adamson, a Belfast unionist councillor and chairman of the Ulster-Scots Language Society (USLS) to Stan Corbett of the Central Community Relations Unit at Stormont Castle, dated 15 July 1993.

The Belfast councillor was seeking funding for Ulster-Scots language development.

He told the official: "The Ulster-Scots language is a sister tongue of Lowland Scots or Lallens' which over the past 400 years had developed its own internal dialects, grammar and literary tradition."

Following the example of "Gaelic in Ireland", they were seeking official EC recognition as a "European lesser-used language" and hoped to establish an Ulster-Scots Academy.

'Edited out'

Dr Adamson's letter led to a memo from J A Canavan of the NIO, dated 5 August 1993.

The official informed colleagues that Dr Adamson's interest in the "Ulster-Scots dialect has more credibility than some of [his] earlier excursions into Protestant cultural heritage".

Image caption The late Dr Ian Adamson who wrote a letter that led to a campaign to promote Ulster Scots

Mr Canavan said the contribution of Ulster-Scots literature had been "edited out of the cultural history of the island".

However, he said that the claim for Ulster-Scots as a living European lesser-used language is "more questionable".

"It is doubtful that many of the 100,000 native speakers which Dr Adamson claims... are conscious that they may use any language other than English," he told ministers.

In particular, the official urged ministers to resist Dr Adamson's claim that Ulster-Scots required a level of support equal to that which the government gave to the Irish language through the Ultach Trust.

He also noted that the Department of Education in Northern Ireland (Deni) had committed £163,000 towards an "Ulster Dialect dictionary".

In May 1994, the files reveal that the Ulster-Scots issue was caught up in the wider political debate about state funding of Irish.

On 3 May 1994, a motion was passed by Belfast City Council noting that "though there is a substantial population of Ulster-Scots descent in Belfast, the government fails to reflect [their] heritage, traditions and identity... "while "the Gaelic language is now promoted to the tune of £1m per annum".

Image caption The debate about Ulster-Scots was a sticking point for many politicians

In a further memo, Mr Canavan informed the Northern Ireland Office minister, Michael Ancram, that the motion reflected "the somewhat eccentric interests of its sponsor, Dr Adamson, while tapping into Unionist grievance at the level of official funding of Irish".

Little interest was shown in the motion.

The upshot was a meeting between an Ulster-Scots deputation, headed by the then DUP leader, Ian Paisley, and including then Councillor Nigel Dodds and Dr Adamson with Mr Ancram and officials on 6 December 1995.

Supporting the call for greater government support for Ulster-Scots, Mr Paisley said that Ulster-Scots was a language which had been "beaten out of a generation of schoolchildren".

Responding, the minister said that "as a Lowland Scot himself, he was familiar with the language".

He felt that Ulster-Scots should be treated in the same way as Scots in Scotland.

Mr Ancram concluded by saying he had heard very strong representations in favour of greater government support for Ulster-Scots and would consider the matter further.