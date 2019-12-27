Three men have been arrested after a serious assault in Lisburn.

A 55-year-old man sustained a fractured skull during the incident on Sloan Street shortly after 17:00 GMT on Thursday.

Another man, aged 53, sustained a broken nose and injuries to his eye and thumb. He was arrested on two counts of grievous bodily harm.

Two other men, aged 27 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The 24-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The 53-year-old was also charged with two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

All three remain in police custody.