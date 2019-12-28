Image copyright McAuley Multimedia Image caption Dozens of veterans have protested against the possible closure of Bennet House in Portrush

Military veterans have staged a protest outside a Royal British Legion facility in Portrush, County Antrim, which is under threat of closure.

The Poppy Break Centre provides respite for veterans from both sides of the border, who have conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Last month, the charity confirmed it was considering plans to close the facility.

However, veterans claim that had left them feeling "abandoned".

'Feeling abandoned'

On Saturday, veterans and their families held a protest outside the centre, located at Bennet House in Portrush.

A spokesperson said the planned closure had caused shock within the veteran community across the island of Ireland.

"Thousands who have availed of its services are angry that their place of respite will disappear in early 2020," the spokesperson said.

"This is a bad decision that will leave veterans feeling abandoned.

"We call on the Royal British Legion to think again of the consequences of what it is doing and the impacts the decision will have on vulnerable veterans who served their community and now need help dealing with their experiences."

Skip Twitter post by @DarrylUUP A delegation from the Ulster Unionist Party in attendance today at the Bennet house viglil. Together we must send out a clear message that Bennet house must remain open for those who served in our Armed forces. pic.twitter.com/S95DYRU26L — Cllr Darryl Wilson (@DarrylUUP) December 28, 2019 Report

Ulster Unionist Councillor Darryl Wilson attended the protest and tweeted that a "clear message" should be sent that "Bennet house must remain open".

In November, the Coleraine Chronicle reported that the British Legion had confirmed it was considering proposals to close Bennet House.

The charity has four break centres - the others are Alderson House in East Yorkshire, Byng House in Southport and Somerset Legion House in Weston-Super-Mare.

'Cost-effective means'

The paper quoted the organisation's Director-General Charles Byrne who said that it was "consulting with staff members about proposals on whether to close the charity's four hotels and discontinue its home maintenance service".

The Legion added both these areas of support "are available through other providers or more cost-effective means".

BBC News NI has contacted the Royal British Legion for a statement.