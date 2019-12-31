Down GAA player Caolan Mooney in hospital after assault

Image copyright Inpho

Down footballer Caolan Mooney, 26, is in a "stable condition" in hospital after an assault in County Down.

The incident happened in at about 02:30 GMT on Monday in Merchants Quay in Newry. The PSNI said two men, aged 26 and 32 had been assaulted.

He was taken to Daisy Hill hospital and later transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with affray and grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is due at Armagh Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

A former Down Minor star, Mooney left Ireland for Australia in 2011 to Australian Rules where he had signed a two-year contract with Collingwood.

He returned to County Down three years later.

The 26-year-old had been on the team that defeated Fermanagh in the McKenna Cup on Sunday.

Down manager Paddy Tally said the team was "shocked and saddened" by the incident.

He added: "Given the seriousness of the situation, we ask people to refrain from speculation or rumour about the incident.

"Caolan is a very important player and important leader in our team. He is vice-captain, he had an excellent year this year and we're looking forward to him being back playing in Down colours as soon as possible.

"We hope and pray that he makes a full recovery and our thoughts are with his fiancée and his entire family at this time.

"Their welfare and their right to privacy should be fully respected."