A woman in her 50s has died following a road traffic collision in Irvinestown, County Fermanagh.

The woman is believed to have been knocked down by a pick-up truck.

The incident happened on the Brownshill Link Road, Irvinestown, at about 09:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Police said the 22-year-old man who was driving has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in police custody.

The PSNI have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The road between Pound St and Mill St has been closed.