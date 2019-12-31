Arson attack damages up to 15 cars near Newry

Image copyright DMacNews Image caption Police received a call to say about 15 cars parked in the Forkhill Road premises were on fire.

Police in Newtownhamilton are appealing for information following an arson attack on a business premises near Newry early on Tuesday.

Officers received a call to say about 15 cars parked in the Forkhill Road premises were on fire.

Two men wearing balaclavas were seen leaving in a black Toyota Avensis.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and put out the fire.

Damage was caused to the vehicles involved and the incident is being treated as arson.

Police say enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and have appealed to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them.