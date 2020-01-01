Image copyright Inpho Image caption Caolan Mooney was taken to Daisy Hill hospital and later transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital

A 35-year-old man has been charged following an assault that left Down GAA player Caolan Mooney in hospital.

Mr Mooney was reported to be in a stable condition in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast following the incident on Monday morning in the Merchant's Quay area of Newry.

His brother Patrick was also injured, suffering a broken nose.

The 35-year-old has been charged with affray, grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He is due to appear at Newry Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 22 January.

On Tuesday, a 37-year-old man appeared at Armagh Magistrates' Court charged with affray and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to the incident involving Patrick Mooney.

A former Down Minor star, Caolan Mooney left Ireland for Australia in 2011 to play Australian Rules where he had signed a two-year contract with Melbourne side Collingwood.

He returned to County Down three years later.

The 26-year-old had been on the team that defeated Fermanagh in the McKenna Cup on Sunday.