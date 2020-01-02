Image copyright News Letter

A pair of slippers which reportedly once belonged to the late Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi are causing a bit of a stink in Thursday's papers.

The decorative footwear is on display in a Belfast museum which has amassed a large collection of Troubles-era artefacts from Irish republicans.

Gaddafi was said to have presented his shoes as a "gift" to former IRA leader Joe Cahill during a weapons deal.

But an IRA bomb victim tells the News Letter the museum display is "evil".

'Sick joke?'

Gaddafi's regime supplied the IRA with tonnes of explosives and hundreds of guns in the 1970s and 80s, many of which were used in IRA attacks.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Gaddafi's slippers are held at the Roddy McCorley Society museum

Jonathan Ganesh, who was seriously injured when the IRA bombed London's Canary Wharf in 1996, reacted "with horror" when he was told about the display.

"I find this utterly unbelievable. Surely this is a sick joke?" he tells the News Letter.

Mr Ganesh spoke out as the current custodians of the shoes - the Roddy McCorley Society - applied for official museum status.

Among its other items is a badly damaged Army rifle said to have been found by a member of the public near the scene of the 1979 Narrow Water bomb when the IRA killed 18 soldiers.

Image copyright Liam McBurney/PA Image caption The damaged rifle was found near Omeath about a year after the 1979 attack

The museum's bid for official recognition is also covered in The Mirror.

It quotes the director of National Museums NI saying that she "welcomed the opportunity to visit the Roddy McCorley Museum recently and look forward to seeing their project develop".

School fines

Many schoolchildren are still enjoying their last few days of the Christmas holidays but some have been taking more time off than others.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with an exclusive report on the number of parents in the bad books over their children's poor school attendance records.

More than 1,000 parents or guardians were told they would be taken to court during the past five years, and almost 400 were fined, according to Education Authority figures.

The paper says many families were punished for taking pupils on holiday during term time without permission from their child's school.

The Belfast Telegraph also takes a look at the latest hospital waiting lists and they make grim reading.

Under government targets, no patient should wait longer than 12 hours to be treated in hospital emergency departments, but during October 2019 that target was breached almost 4,000 times.

The paper also says that the number of 12-hour breaches during that month was "more than double" those recorded in October 2018.

The Irish News leads with a story of survival from an American writer who was raped during a visit to Belfast in 2008.

Winnie Li is celebrating the birth of her first child and shared her happy news on social media.

Image copyright Winnie Li Image caption Winnie Li campaigns on behalf of victims of sexual violence

The 41-year-old tells the paper she had once feared her ordeal might rob her of the chance of motherhood.

"That unfortunately is the long-lasting impact that rape can have on a victim's life," she explains.

Ms Li, who now campaigns against gender-based violence, is due to return to Northern Ireland later this year to run a series of literary events.