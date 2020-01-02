Image copyright Queen's University, Belfast Image caption Hillary Clinton's connection to Northern Ireland stretches back over two decades.

Hillary Clinton is to be the new chancellor of Queen's University, Belfast (QUB).

She is the university's 11th chancellor and first woman to take up the post.

In a statement, Mrs Clinton said it was a "great privilege" to become the chancellor of QUB.

She takes up her role immediately and will serve for a period of five years.

Ms Clinton succeeds Dr Tom Moran - who died last year -.

While the role of chancellor is mainly a ceremonial one, securing Ms Clinton will be seen as a coup for Queen's.

The chancellor often presides at graduation ceremonies and is also an ambassador for the university abroad.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Hillary Clinton visited Stormont when she was US secretary of state in 2012

Ms Clinton will also act as an advisor to the vice-chancellor Prof Ian Greer and senior management.

The former Democratic presidential nominee previously received an honorary degree from Queen's in 2018.

However, her connection to Northern Ireland stretches back over two decades.

She first visited Northern Ireland as First Lady in November 1995 with her husband, President Bill Clinton.

They spent a day meeting representatives from across the community and also switched on Belfast's Christmas lights.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Hillary Clinton met peace campaigner Joyce McCartan during her first visit to Belfast in 1995

President Clinton was the first serving US president to visit Northern Ireland.

Since then, Ms Clinton has been a regular visitor to the country.

She was appointed US Secretary of State by President Barack Obama in 2009, serving for four years until stepping down in 2013.

However, after winning the Democratic nomination for the White House she lost the 2016 Presidential election to the Republican Party candidate Donald Trump.

Ms Clinton recently told the BBC that she was "under enormous pressure" to challenge President Donald Trump in next year's election.

The chair of the QUB senate - the university's governing body - Mr Stephen Prenter said he was delighted that she was the new chancellor.

"Secretary Clinton has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland and as an internationally recognised leader will be an incredible advocate for Queen's and an inspirational role model for the Queen's community," he said.