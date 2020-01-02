Image caption The off-duty officer answered the front door of his County Fermanagh home when the incident happened

Police have launched an attempted murder investigation after an off-duty officer was confronted at his front door by a masked man with a shotgun.

The officer was at home in the Rosscah Road and Crevenish Road area near Kesh, County Fermanagh, at 02:00 GMT when the incident happened.

The police said the officer noticed movement outside his property and went to the front door to investigate.

There he found a masked man, who pointed a shotgun at him.

The suspect, described as being dressed entirely in black, then made off on foot across nearby fields close to a local football club.

Police said they "firmly believe that this disturbing incident was a failed attempt to kill a local police officer".

Det Ch Insp Julie Mullan said investigators are "keeping an open mind" on the motive but that the "primary line of enquiry is that organised criminal elements may be responsible".

"There are no words to describe those who would creep through the dark of night with nothing but death and destruction on their minds," she added.

"Their action stand in stark contrast to those officers, including their intended target, who everyday police our communities with dignity, respect and courtesy."

The police have appealed for information.