The Health and Social Care board has said emergency departments across Northern Ireland are working under extreme pressure.

It said increasing numbers of children and older, sicker people are attending and requiring to be admitted.

The pressure was leading to "some patients waiting longer than is acceptable, particularly to be admitted".

Healthcare workers went on strike in December over pay and staffing issues.

It was the first time in history the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) voted to go on strike, with members of the largest health union in Northern Ireland - Unison - following suit days later.

On Thursday, the Western Trust tweeted saying the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, was "very busy".

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Health and Social Care board paid tribute to staff "who are working tirelessly to ensure patients receive the care that they need".

The statement called on the public to assist in "using services appropriately".

"Our clear message is if you are seriously ill or injured, then the emergency department is the place to go," it said.

It added: "The sickest patients will be prioritised first. If you are not assessed as urgent you may have to wait for a lengthy period."