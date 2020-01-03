Image caption Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill, DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and DUP leader Arlene Foster at roundtable talks on Thursday

The latest round of talks aimed at breaking almost three years of political deadlock in Northern Ireland are to continue on Friday.

Discussions between the five main parties resumed on Thursday after being paused over the Christmas holidays.

Devolved government has been inactive since January 2017, when the DUP and Sinn Féin split in a bitter row.

Parties have until 13 January to reach agreement or a new assembly election could be called.

It is understood Friday's discussions will focus on a future programme for government and sustainability of a future executive.

Civil servants are also expected to be in attendance.

In a tweet on Thursday evening Tánaiste (Irish Deputy Prime Minister) Simon Coveney said things were moving on but there was "still work to do".

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin held separate meetings with Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith on Thursday, before a roundtable with the other Stormont parties and the Irish government.

Other meetings between the parties took place throughout the day.

Speaking after the all-party roundtable on Thursday, Sinn Féin negotiator Conor Murphy said he believed a deal to restore Stormont could be reached soon.

Image caption Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill and Conor Murphy with the secretary of state on Thursday

Mr Murphy said the issues had all been rehearsed and what was now needed was fresh political will.

He added he hoped there would now be "one final push" to get all parties on board for an agreement.

DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said talks had been constructive but the parties must avoid a "quick fix".

He said the parties and two governments were not in a position to publish a draft agreement text and would not agree a deal because of a looming deadline.

He also said his party favoured reforming and retaining the petition of concern, the assembly's controversial veto system.

The petition is aimed at ensuring legislation cannot pass without cross-community support, but has faced accusations of misuse in the past.

Image caption UUP leader Steve Aiken with Secretary of State Julian Smith before talks on Thursday

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said it was time for politicians to "stop coming to the microphone and telling the people at home they want to do a deal , while Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said the talks had faltered over the petition of concern.

Before the talks were paused, Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith said the parties and the British and Irish governments were "very close" to a deal.

But he said not all parties were "on board".

Why is the talks deadline 13 January?

Since Stormont collapsed, civil servants have been running day-to-day operations - but have needed Westminster to pass some legislation for some areas they do not have powers over.

In July, the government extended a law that gives civil servants flexibility to take certain decisions, but that runs out on 13 January 2020.

The government then has two options if devolution is still not restored: bring forward another new bill to push back the date or call a fresh assembly election.

In the past, it has opted to pursue legislation but the current Secretary of State Julian Smith has insisted he will call another poll if the parties do not reach a breakthrough by 13 January.

Image caption There have been numerous calls for an Irish language act to be implemented in Northern Ireland

What are the stumbling blocks?

After power sharing fell in January 2017, Sinn Féin said it would not go back into an executive with the DUP, unless legislation for an Irish Language Act is implemented.

The language is seen as important to the wider nationalist community, and a small number of unionists, as a symbol of identity - but in turn, it has been vigorously resisted by unionist parties.

In February 2018, it appeared a deal was about to be brokered - but it collapsed at the last moment, and the two parties disagreed on the content of the proposed agreement text.

Irish language is certainly an issue in the current talks, but it is understood the main bone of contention relates to reforming the petition of concern.

The DUP has said it will not allow "cherry picking" of the assembly mechanism - but other parties have put forward proposals to change how it operates.