Antrim homes evacuated after suspicious object found
- 3 January 2020
A number of homes have been evacuated in Antrim after a suspicious object was discovered on Friday morning.
Tarragon Park in the town is closed at the junction of Fennel Road and Cunningham Way.
Residents who have been moved from their homes have been using a community centre.
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes. There are no further details about what was found.