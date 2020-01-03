Image caption The off-duty officer answered the front door of his County Fermanagh home when the incident happened

A 37-year-old man has been arrested over the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer in County Fermanagh on Thursday.

The officer was at home near Kesh when he was confronted at his front door by a masked man with a shotgun at about 02:00 GMT.

Police said the officer had noticed movement outside his property and went to the front door to investigate.

The attacker reportedly pointed the gun at the officer but it failed to fire.

Police said "organised criminal elements may be responsible".

Det Ch Insp Julie Mullan said they "firmly believe that this disturbing incident was a failed attempt to kill a local police officer".

The suspect, described as being dressed entirely in black, fled on foot across nearby fields after the attack.