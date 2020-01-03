Northern Ireland

Man arrested after body found in Dungannon

  • 3 January 2020
PSNI officers

A 32-year-old man has been arrested following the death of a 19 year- old man in Dungannon, County Tyrone.

The man was found dead at a property in the Castle Hill area of the town on Friday morning.

Police say that they are treating his death as suspicious.

Detectives are now waiting for the results of a post mortem examination.